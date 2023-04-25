First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.81

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 1174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.