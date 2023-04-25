First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.44

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 249427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

