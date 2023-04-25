FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) versus Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Critical Review

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56% Portillo’s 1.85% 2.48% 1.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares FAT Brands and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.22 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.72 Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.68 $10.85 million $0.25 81.16

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats FAT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

