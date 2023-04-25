Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5,601.01

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5,601.01 and last traded at $5,700.00, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,990.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6,419.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,192.14. The company has a market cap of $701.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $200.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

