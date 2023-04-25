Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.79.

EXPE stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $187.83. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

