Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.97% of Expedia Group worth $132,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Expedia Group by 569.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

EXPE stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,219. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

