Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 5%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 136,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 54,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

