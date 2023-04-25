Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $87.63.

Insider Activity

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

