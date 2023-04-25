Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. 673,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.