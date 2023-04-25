Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Ergo has a market cap of $111.68 million and $256,747.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,462.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00321422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00571867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00070585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00434076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,532,939 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

