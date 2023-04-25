Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94.
Equity Residential Stock Down 1.1 %
EQR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 1,855,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Equity Residential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 128.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Equity Residential
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Residential (EQR)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.