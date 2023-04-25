Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.1 %

EQR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 1,855,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 128.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

