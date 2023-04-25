Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $374.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.19. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

