Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.49. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

