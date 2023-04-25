EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.71

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 54902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
EQRx Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EQRx
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
