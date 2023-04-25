EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.71

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 54902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

EQRx Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EQRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the third quarter worth about $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 424.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after buying an additional 17,951,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 3,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 6,401,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 764.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after buying an additional 5,732,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 182.9% during the third quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 4,573,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

