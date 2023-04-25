EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11,693.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of EOG Resources worth $219,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. 624,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,615. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

