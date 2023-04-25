Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,570 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $193,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $120.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

