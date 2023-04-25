EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 309,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,850. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 231,880 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

