Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EGIEY. UBS Group raised Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EGIEY opened at $8.13 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

