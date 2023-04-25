Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.77

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 16588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Endava Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

