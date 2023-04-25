Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a sell rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

ENB stock opened at C$53.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.12.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.9700333 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 277.34%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

