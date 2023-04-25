Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

