Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.74. 1,209,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $280.59 and a 12-month high of $390.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

