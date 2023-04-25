Element Solutions (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY23 guidance at $1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.40-$1.43 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESI opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

