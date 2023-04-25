Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Down 1.8%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 3,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELEEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.
