Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,572 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $41,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.52.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

