Edmp Inc. Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after buying an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Assurant Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $190.72.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.