Edmp Inc. Sells 2,891 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edmp Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

EPD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

