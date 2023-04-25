Edmp Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

