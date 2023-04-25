Edmp Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises about 1.4% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

