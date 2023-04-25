Edmp Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.3% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.