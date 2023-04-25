Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 157,828 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $7.20.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
