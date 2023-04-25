Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 157,828 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,992,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 195,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000.

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.