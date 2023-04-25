ECOMI Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $177.55 million and approximately $777,569.72 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

