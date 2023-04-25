eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. eBay has set its Q1 guidance at $1.05-1.09 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.05-$1.09 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in eBay by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after buying an additional 854,814 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,018,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

