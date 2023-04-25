eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. eBay has set its Q1 guidance at $1.05-1.09 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.05-$1.09 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
eBay Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
eBay Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in eBay by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after buying an additional 854,814 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,018,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
