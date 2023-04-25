Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,523. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

