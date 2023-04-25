Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 443170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

