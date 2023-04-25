EAC (EAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.23

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. EAC has a market cap of $9.00 million and $27.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00323640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0300037 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.