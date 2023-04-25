Dream Impact Trust (MPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 15th

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$10.63 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,501.15.
See Also
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.