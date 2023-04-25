DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DocuSign Stock Down 1.1 %
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
