DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.