DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. 781,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,878. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.