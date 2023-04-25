Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

