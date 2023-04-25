Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.95. 5,856,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 19,815,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

