Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,479 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.