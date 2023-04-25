Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

