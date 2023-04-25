Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $336,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 134,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

