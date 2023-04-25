Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Lessened by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 14.2% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,513 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after buying an additional 258,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

