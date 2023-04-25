Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

