Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Cut by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC owned 0.76% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $42,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,904,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 464,483 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310,271 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,980,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 4,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,506. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.