Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,349,357 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

DFSD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

