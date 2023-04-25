Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 590,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 87,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

