DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $32.87

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.87, but opened at $31.34. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 430,343 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 686,011 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 398,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

